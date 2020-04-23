April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three further arrests after cyclist reports attack

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police on Wednesday arrested another three people, aged 20, 17 and 15, to facilitate investigations into a robbery that took place on Monday, raising the total number of arrests to five.

A 30-year-old man reported to police that while he was cycling at 11pm on April 20, seven young men attacked him and stole his wallet, which contained some money.

He was diagnosed with a broken nose by doctors at the general hospital.

A few hours after the incident, two teenagers, 16 and 17, were arrested and were remanded in custody for eight days.

Two 13-year-olds were questioned in the presence of a social worker in connection with the crime on Tuesday and released.

 



