April 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Akinci urges WHO to establish a direct communication with north

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has written to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and asked them to include the occupied territories in their coronavirus pandemic reports.

According to reports in the Turkish-Cypriot press, Akinci wrote a letter to WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reminding him that the Turkish Cypriot people are fighting the virus too and are taking all the necessary precautionary measures.

Akinci urged WHO to establish a direct line of communication between them and show solidarity.

“WHO has a major role to play in our battle against the virus, therefore the north needs a direct contact in order to communicate effectively,” the letter concluded.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Distance learning more of a struggle for some than others

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: 24 fined for holding party in in Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Three repatriation flights due on Saturday

Jonathan Shkurko

Lidl raises €40,000 for Red Cross with Easter campaign

Lizzy Ioannidou

Met office issues yellow warning for Saturday afternoon

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: 87 booked overnight for breaking movement ban

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign