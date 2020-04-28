Our View: Akel should blame unions for failure of lockdown teaching

HAVING difficulty finding a public issue to criticise the government about, at a time completely dominated by the apparently successful fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the opposition party Akel has decided to focus on the alleged failings of public education policy. This is an issue that interests thousands of people and could easily be exploited as a result of the education ministry’s inability to announce specific dates for the reopening of schools and the final year exams on which university entry depends.
The ‘uncertainty’ about the exams and the ministry’s failure to present specific plans are justified criticism, but other points raised by the communist party are disingenuous. A written statement issued by Akel deputy Andros Kafkalias after Monday’s House education committee consultations was testament to this disingenuity. He said the education ministry had proved unprepared to implement distance learning. “Since 2016 it had the Teams program at its disposal without making any preparations for its utilisation,” he said.
But who prevented these preparations he conveniently failed to say. The education ministry had asked teachers to attend training seminars, but the teaching unions gave strict orders to their members not to attend and they did not. The unions, which are the biggest obstacle to the modernisation of public education, are never to blame for anything in Akel’s version of reality.
Kafkalias added that without central planning and scientific support “the ministry has proved incapable of effectively guiding distance learning, despite the huge effort by teachers and students.” Where has the Akel deputy been living in the last few months? When the decree for closing public schools was announced by the government, the education ministry instructed secondary school teachers to report to their schools so that each school could organise distance learning, but again the unions ordered teachers not to go. In fact one teaching union boss appeared on TV and declared the ministry was “playing with teachers’ lives”. The overwhelming majority did not show up and the ministry dealt with head teachers.
In the end the distance learning is being carried out by a few conscientious teachers from each public school, while the large majority of their colleagues have been on holiday! But in Akel’s parallel universe, the teachers were making a “huge effort” to carry out in distance learning. More recently, primary school teachers were asked by the ministry to do some distance learning with children from first to fourth grade (fifth and sixth grade were getting some lessons) and the union Poed flatly refused.
The reactionary teaching unions that have always defended the teachers’ sacred right to be lazy, have a much bigger share of the blame than the ministry for the failure of distance learning at public schools, but we cannot expect Akel’s propagandists to admit this. It is much easier to blame the government.