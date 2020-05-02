A minute with Jane Reeves Transformative Life Coach

Where do you live?

I live on planet Earth, a blue dot in the vast emptiness of space.

What did you have for breakfast?

I usually have filter coffee and a toast with a variation of toppings depending on the day. Today it was egg day!

Describe your perfect day

There is no such thing as perfect. Each day is a complete day as it comes. It isn’t missing something.. So each day can be perceived as perfect!

Best book ever read?

The missing link By Syd Banks

Best childhood memory?

It’s not one specific memory… where my home was, it was surrounded by nature. I loved exploring it! I’d spend endless hours outdoors.

What is always in your fridge?

Light. 😛

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Queen

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t know about animal, but I know what my true spirit is. Endless. Complete. Balanced. Loving. Understanding. Accepting. Safe.

What are you most proud of?

My students. I am proud to see them evolve and getting in touch with who they really are.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Hannibal Lecter eating a person’s brain, while the person was alive!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

So many personalities to choose from… I would go out with Jesus. I have so many questions!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would visit the Maya civilisation. I have questions again!

What is your greatest fear?

I am afraid I cannot answer this question!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

It’s just a thought!!!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I wouldn’t date someone that doesn’t evolve as a human, someone that doesn’t grow and try to be a bit better day by day.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

The world is always ending for someone in 24 hours. So live in the present moment as much as possible. Get out of your head and into the Now. That’s what I try to do daily.





