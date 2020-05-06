May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested, allegedly after trying to set fire to AG’s office

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Police early on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly attempted to set fire to the attorney’s general office building in Nicosia.

The suspect was holding a can containing a flammable substance and was threatening to set the law office on fire on Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect was also put in a special suit because, according to information, his clothes smelled of the same flammable substance.

Officers and the fire service arrived at the scene and the man, aged 40, was arrested while the reasons behind his action are still unknown.

CNA reproted that he was protesting because a complaint he filed involving police brutality in 2019 had not yet been examined.

 



