May 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Concerts, festivals only possible after July 14

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Concerts, cultural and music festivals attract large crowds of people and authorities are considering whether to allow them after July 14, as they roll out the fourth stage of gradual easing of restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Concert and festivals usually involve hundreds of people gathering in the same place,” a health ministry announcement said. “That is why they will only be permitted after we enter the fourth and last phase of the lifting of the measures.”

The health ministry added that, should the pandemic take a turn for the worse and the number of new cases rise, they will revert to the ban on large gatherings.



