May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: hairdressing and beauty salon staff being tested from May 18

By George Psyllides00
Photo: Reuters

Health authorities announced Thursday they were launching on May 18 the screening of people working in hairdressing and beauty salons, and restaurants ahead of their opening in the second phase of easing movement restrictions.

The screenings will start on Monday and will be completed on June 5.

Specifically, 7,500 of the 10,000 tests will cover workers in the catering sector with the rest reserved for barbers, hairdressers, and beauticians.

More details regarding the testing locations will be announced by the health ministry later.



