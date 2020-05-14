May 14, 2020

Portrait of a Boy in a Sailor Suit by A. G. Leventis Gallery

By Maria Gregory00

Irene Drakou, Events & Communications Officer:

This painting is quite peculiar, as it takes us back to a different era and yet there is something so familiar about it. The artist is fascinated by the light and its effect on colour. Note his rendering of the boy’s figure: his face, at a slight angle, is bathed in sunlight, which comes from the left and back, fragmenting into lit, half-lit and shaded sections, conveyed by visible brushstrokes meticulously placed so as to enhance the effect.

The child, the outfit, the light could only translate into innocence, sea and sunshine, 3 things that during these unprecedented times are most valuable. It is the time to revisit our childhood innocence, embrace the light and hope for better days.

Symeon Savvidis (1859-1927)
Portrait of a Boy in a Sailor Suit
oil on canvas



