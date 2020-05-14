May 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Revised exam programme posted online

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

The revised programme for the Pancyprian exams has been posted on the website of the education ministry, the ministry announced on Thursday.

The details can be found here www.moec.gov.cy/ypexams.

The Pancyprian exams start on June 9, as usual with a three-hour exam in Modern Greek.



