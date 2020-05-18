May 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Labour dept regulations on working in high temperatures

By Staff Reporter00

The labour inspection department outlined on Monday the regulations regarding work in high temperatures and high humidity levels.

Heavy outdoor work such as drilling or demolition on construction sites is forbidden when the temperature is above 42C and humidity levels are above 28 percent. For moderate work such as carpentry and plastering humidity levels must not be above 34 per cent at 42C. For light intensity activities such as office jobs and frequent driving the humidity levels must not be above 39 per cent at 42C.

 

 



Staff Reporter

