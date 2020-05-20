May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in UN buffer zone, threatening dog shelter

By George Psyllides
File photo

A fire has broken out on Wednesday afternoon near the Nicosia airport and is burning dry grass and wild shrubs, reports said.

The fire has spread into the buffer zone, reports said.

It appears the flames are threatening a dog shelter in the area with people making appeals for volunteers to help get the animals out.



