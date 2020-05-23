May 23, 2020

Coronavirus: No new cases on Saturday

By Peter Michael0513

The health ministry reported no new coronavirus cases on Saturday, leaving the total at 927.

Earlier, the ministry reported five patients were being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

One of patients is in the advanced care unit, for closer monitoring.

Doctors said all the patients were in a generally good condition.

 



