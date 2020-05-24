May 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus among first destinations TUI plans to restart flights to

By Katy Turner00

German travel group TUI is planning to resume flights to main holiday destinations in Europe, including Cyprus, by the end of June, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

“We are planning to start flying again from end June, in time for summer vacation,” Fritz Joussen told Rheinische Post.  Mallorca, a leading destination for German travellers, is set to be the first destination to reopen for TUI, the paper reported.

“We want to resume flight traffic to Mallorca from mid-to-end June. Austria, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria are also well-prepared,” Joussen said.

The world’s largest tourism group, TUI earlier this month said it was to cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30% of its costs as it plans for a July restart to European tourism.

 



Related posts

Police investigating stabbing in Nicosia

Katy Turner

Chlorakas in fear of armed gangs

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Research needed into links between obesity and serious cases

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: No new cases, first time since March 9 (Update 2)

Peter Michael

Akinci focuses on pandemic fight in Eid message

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Ministry issues further details on end to quarantine (Updated)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign