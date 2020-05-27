May 27, 2020

European working on NEMO project

The European University of Cyprus is participating as a partner in the three-year project NEMO: NEw MOnitoring guidelines to develop innovative first education and training teachers training programme. NEMO’s goal is to highlight ways in which combining pre-language detection methods and effective teaching methods can reduce the gap in children’s education in the autism spectrum and their non-disabled classmates, both at the cognitive and general education level.

The combination of early monitoring of children aged 0-3 years and a series of educational interventions at ages 0-6 years will increase awareness of the need for a unitary system in primary education (0-6 years).

The network of partners consists of universities, non-profit organisations and organisations working with people with disabilities. The project is coordinated by the University of Bologna which works with five other partners.

The programme is co-funded by the European Union, under the Erasmus + programme.

For more information: [email protected] and www.facebook.com/NEMO-Project-100267411520610/



