May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Eight bids for engineering supervision contract for LNG terminal

By Elias Hazou00

Eight bids have been received for the engineering supervision contract for building a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal on the island to import the gas for energy generation.

The application process closed on May 21, the state Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (Etyfa) said.

It would immediately proceed with assessing the bids.

Tenders were received from the following companies or consortia: MITAS Generators, Kelberry Joint Venture (MKJV), MT Milan Tractor S.P.A; Abamba Ltd (Epcm Consultants SA), Global Maritime Consultancy & iX Engineers;  Lloyd’s Register, Sofregaz, Rogan Associates (joint venture); Hill International N.V., Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore; Rina Consulting S.p.A.;Technip E&C Ltd (Tecl); DNV GL; Amec Foster Wheeler Iberia SLU.

“The interest in the tender process for the supervision of the construction of infrastructure for introducing LNG to Cyprus, as well as the great interest expressed for this important energy project… highlights both the high standard of the project as well as the participants’ confidence in the procedures,” commented Etyfa head Symeon Kassianides.

The LNG terminal will include a floating storage and regasification unit (Fsru) a jetty for mooring the Fsru, a jetty-borne gas pipeline and related infrastructure.

The project is co-financed by the EU under the Connecting Europe Facility.

In December 2019, Cyprus signed a deal with a Chinese-led consortium to build a terminal for the import of LNG for electricity generation.



