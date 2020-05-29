May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Private hospitals warm to Gesy

By Evie Andreou00

Almost all private hospitals have expressed an interest in joining Gesy, the General Manager of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) Andreas Papaconstantinou said on Thursday.

HIO, which runs Gesy, has been in consultations with private hospitals for months to strike separate agreements with each of them for their participation in the second and final phase, which concerns the introduction of inpatient care and slated to roll out on June 1.

Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic however, HIO recently came back with another agreement, providing for a temporary decrease of 6 per cent in the rates initially agreed until the end of the year.

Though the private hospitals association Pasin had reacted negatively to the proposal, most of its members opted to take it.

“We have very positive news, we have achieved participation of 90 to 95 per cent of those who joined the dialogue to sign an agreement,” Papaconstantinou told state broadcaster CyBC.

He said that of the 45 hospitals that went into consultations with the HIO, 38 had given reassurances they would join Gesy, while it is expected that in a few days, the number will reach 42.

According to Papaconstantinou, only four hospitals, three of them in Nicosia have yet to decide and were expected to state their intentions later in the day. The three hospitals in Nicosia are among the big ones, he said.

“Whatever their decision, we are in contact with these hospitals,” he said, adding that even if they turn the proposal down, there is a plan to seek solutions so that Nicosia’s patients’ needs as regards provision of services will be covered.

One of the Nicosia hospitals, Aretaeio, reportedly agreed later on Thursday to join Gesy.

Papaconstantinou said private hospitals from all districts have expressed interest in joining Gesy. The government needs participation from private hospitals to render the second phase of Gesy viable.



