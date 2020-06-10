June 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Some 850 volunteers were active in communities during the pandemic, commissioner’s office says

By Gina Agapiou00
Volunteers active during the pandemic Photo: CNA

Around 850 volunteers were active during the coronavirus pandemic, a period which highlighted the value of volunteering, said the commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the office of the commissioner for volunteerism and NGOs thanked the volunteers and called them “heroes”.

“The pandemic highlighted the need for volunteerism but also its effectiveness, especially when the actions are coordinated properly, there was planning and protocols, and everything was done in cooperation with the competent services of the state,” the announcement said.

There are more than 1,650 people registered in the Volunteer Management Protocol in Crisis Period of the Office of the Volunteer Commissioner and NGOs, the announcement said, but they activated a smaller group to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The commissioner’s office had successfully activated the volunteer management in crisis protocol after the pandemic outbreak on the island.

In collaboration with the mountain commissioner, the Union of Municipalities, the Union of Communities and non-governmental organizations for people with disabilities and health problems volunteers carried out 1,180 home deliveries to people belonging in vulnerable groups without a support mechanism.

Volunteers delivered cleaning supplies and personal items to 7,252 people who were in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In collaboration with the health ministry, volunteers also carried out 67 home deliveries of medicine. An additional 45 volunteers worked as operators for the two call centres at the health ministry.

A large number of volunteers also offered their daily services in the Ministry of Labour’s Coordination Centre of the Mobile Citizens Service Crews programme, staffed by public employees.

“The contribution of our volunteers is invaluable, an offer that is recognised by both the State and society,” the commissioner’s office added.



Related posts

Collection launched to ease shortages at Pournara

Annette Chrysostomou

UN calls on TC side to clarify position on crossings

Andria Kades

Teen girl reported missing

Andria Kades

Nearly 400 drivers booked for various traffic offences in a day

Annette Chrysostomou

Man arrested after shots fired

Annette Chrysostomou

Home for people with special needs evacuated during fire

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign