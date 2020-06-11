June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Only ten Paphos hotels expected to open by month end

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Only ten hotels are expected to reopen by the end of June in the Paphos district, head of the Paphos Hotels Association Thanos Michailides said on Thursday, voicing the association’s concerns regarding the situation after the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, three hotels have opened, Michaelides said.

Everything will depend on the flights arriving at Paphos airport, he added. On June 21 two flights are expected, from Thessaloniki and from Israel.

These are the first confirmed flights to Paphos though the airport reopened on June 9.

Regarding occupancy over the Kataklysmos holiday weekend, Michaelides noted it was 65 to 70 per cent at the three hotels which were open.

However, the hotels were empty on the days following the long weekend.

There is still no indication about the number of flights from the UK and Russia over the summer, while only the German market looks positive.



