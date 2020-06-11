‘Thank you for everything’, says Vale after announcing retirement

Former Apollon goalkeeper Bruno Vale, who recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 37, gave an interview to Cypriot radio station SportFM earlier this week, where he talked about the reaction to his decision.

The Portuguese keeper spent a total of seven seasons with the Limassol club, becoming a pivotal part of their squad during that time, winning four trophies in the process.

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for all the messages on social media. I may have received more messages from Cyprus than Portugal”, Vale said.

“I think this is the right time. The league has been stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak and I think it would be best for me to stop. I had time to think about it, to look back at everything I’ve done over the years, and felt that it was time for me to retire”, he added.

Vale was asked about the early honours he garnered at a young age, specifically the U19 European Championship with the Portuguese national team, as well as the Champions League and Europa League with Porto. “It was an honour and a dream for me. I am proud to have been part of that team”, he said.

The veteran also spoke on what led to his decision to join a Cypriot club. “I worked with Jose Mourinho at Porto and was part of a Champions League and Europa League-winning team. Then I played for five different clubs in five years in Portugal. Then I moved to Cyprus. I didn’t know much about Cyprus, but after I had received an offer I went online to find out more details. My first offer was for just one year with the option of an additional season. I ended up staying for seven years”, Vale said.

He also spoke about some of his best moments with Apollon, including winning the Cyprus Cup for the first time. “Like everyone says, it has to be the cup final against AEL Limassol. The stadium was packed and the game was something else.

“Also, the away game against Nice in the Europa League was a fantastic game. As was, the Super Cup against Apoel. There are so many great games that come to mind”, he said.

“People say that winning the cup final against AEL changed things for the club, but I’m not sure that’s true. Apollon would have been strong regardless of the outcome of that game”, Vale added.

Despite not managing to win the league with Apollon despite his successful tenure with the club, Vale said: “We were close to winning a championship. The club has to win titles to become stronger. However, we were competing for them which also means something.

“Sometimes we didn’t win because of our own mistakes. Sometimes you start the playoff stage in the wrong way. I remember one time that we were leading the table but we lost a game against Ermis and our confidence just dropped”, he added.

Vale also spoke about his future plans in football. “I don’t know in which capacity but I want to keep being involved in football. I’ll start studying for my badges so that I can work as a manager and goalkeeping coach and then we’ll see. I have an offer from my agent to join him as an agent. I want to stay close to football’, Vale said.





