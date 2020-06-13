June 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Girl injured after being attacked by dog

By Evie Andreou038
The dog who attacked the girl was reportedly an Akita

A nine-year-old girl was attacked by a dog on Friday evening outside the apartment building she is living in Paphos.

According to the Cyprus News Agency the incident took place at around 7pm when the dog, reportedly an Akita, attacked the girl while its owner was walking it.

The dog reportedly injured the girl with its paws. She was rushed in hospital with injuries to the neck, jaw, and left ear. After being treated she was discharged.

The case was reported to the police later in the day by the girl’s father.

The owner, 47, told police that dog was on a leash and that the girl had tried to hug the dog by the neck.

He was charged and is to be called in court at a later stage. The dog is to be examined by the state veterinary services.

 



