Two festivals to look forward to in September

Staying up to date with the festival and events agenda this summer is tricky business. Dates and locations keep changing, cancellations are flying in and there is a general ambiguity as to how big social events will be allowed to be, if they take place. Measures over coronavirus keep changing, frustrating, among others, festival-goers keen to feel that carefree summer high.

But the cultural scene is slowly picking up. Small live music gigs are taking place, exhibitions have re-started and bars are mixing cocktails. Though several festivals have been postponed until next year, two have moved their dates to September.

Vegan Fam Festival

The 2nd Vegan Fam Festival, which was due to take place on April 25, has been rescheduled for September 12. A new date isn’t all that’s changing for this veggie-loving affair, it’s also switching up its location, moving from Filoxenia Conference Centre to Ancient Olive Tree Park in Psematismenos village, Larnaca.

The festival is a celebration of all forms of life and an opportunity for anyone interested in a healthy, zero harm lifestyle to come together. Don’t let labels fool you though, as the Vegan Fam Festival is not addressed only to vegans and vegetarians or health experts. Anyone interested in healthy living is the target market, meat-eaters too.

“Veganism,” write the organisers on Facebook, “is not only about eating habits but also a lifestyle that is rapidly growing in Cyprus and all over the world. People turn towards a vegan lifestyle for ethical, environmental and health reasons. The festival is an opportunity to gain knowledge, try vegan food, shop ethically-sourced products and have fun.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about veganism through speeches, taste vegan food and sweets, attend yoga and other wellbeing classes, visit a product exhibitions, kids’ corner, shop and listen to live music performance. And guess what? It’s free to attend.

Cooking workshops and retreat

A day after the festival, on September 13, a vegan cooking class will take place with chef Nikos Gaitanos at KES College, Nicosia. It is a five-hour class for experienced vegans, cooks, amateur foodies and industry professionals to learn the secrets of an exclusively vegetarian diet. Only 10 to 12 people will able to attend the class yet seeing as it’s still a few months away and a big question mark hangs around most events, it is advisable to check again closer to the time to confirm the realisation of the event (99-432481).

But you don’t have to wait until then. A vegan retreat is in the works for early July and now accepting registrations. The Vegan Cooking Workshops & Vacation between July 3 and 5 at Charalambos Cottage in Kalavasos is a unique summer holiday experience and with international travel plans still up in the air, this looks like a different, fun experience.

Essentially the retreat is two days that give you the opportunity to relax and be educated at the vegan cuisine with three hands-on cooking workshops with experienced vegan cook Zoe Kavaltzi for the ultimate breakfast, lunch and dinner meal that you will prepare under her guidance. Participants will spend two nights at the fully renovated agrotourism resort.

The €300 participation fee includes accommodation expenses, an afternoon welcome drink and snack, Friday dinner, participation in three workshops on Saturday (training and eating) as well as breakfast on Sunday. For the itinerary and bookings call 99-432481.

SeptemberFest Nicosia Beer Fun Festival 2020

The annual beer-loving SeptemberFest in Nicosia is sticking to its September promise and is organising its latest edition for the first week of the month (1-7). Beer fanatics will once again have the opportunity to taste a large number of beers, lagers and ales in addition to street food, as is the case each year.

Music couldn’t be missing from such an event and in fact, live performances make up a big portion of the agenda. Greek rock stars, pop singers and well-known local bands are on the programme each year. The line-up or any other details about the festival haven’t been released yet but are expected to come through in mid-July.

However strange this summer might feel amid the social distancing the cultural agenda seems to be kicking in!

