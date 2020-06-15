June 15, 2020

Government investigating source of bad smell wafting over Nicosia

The environment department is investigating the cause of a strong smell in Nicosia with the help of the Unficyp and the Nicosia sewage board, an announcement said Monday.

On Sunday, Nicosia residents complained of a stench of burnt manure in the air, prompting the Green Party to request authorities find the source of the odor.

The party said that since Friday, residents had been suffering from the stink, which appeared to be coming from the west and affecting the suburbs.

“Various possible sources have been identified by complaining residents, most likely a large pig farm,” it said.

However, on Monday the agriculture ministry’s environment department said they have still not identified the source of the stench, adding they were cooperating with the Unficyp and the capital’s sewage board to find the source.

Earlier, the sewage board said the smell was not related to the sewage system.

 



