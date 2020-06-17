First commercial flight due at Paphos airport on Sunday

The first commercial flight to land at Paphos airport since the coronavirus restrictions, and which will be operated by Ryanair, will arrive on Sunday, according to airport operator Hermes.
“I would like to inform you on behalf of Hermes Airports that on Sunday 21st there will be the first arrival at Paphos airport, after the restart of Cyprus airports’ operation on June 9,” a spokesman informed the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.
The Ryanair flight is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 7pm from Thessaloniki, and minister of transport, Yiannis Karousos, along with members of the media will be at the facility to welcome the first passengers, the spokesman added.
No information as to the number of passengers is available yet, they noted, however, online booking for the flight, FR 5697, departing Thessaloniki at 5.25pm and arriving at Paphos at 7.10pm, shows that at least 70 passengers are already booked.
A one-way value fare (only one small bag to fit under seat in front of passenger is permitted) is priced at €98.99.
Flights both in and out of Larnaca airport resumed earlier this month after nearly three months of lockdown. The phased reopening allows passengers to fly to Cyprus from around 20 countries. However, two main markets, the UK and Russia, are not yet on the lists.
Stringent measures are in place at Paphos airport due to coronavirus restrictions with only one entrance in use and restricted entry to the terminal. All people entering the building will undergo a body temperature check, and masks are mandatory.
Only travelling passengers and those escorting passengers with limited mobility and staff will be allowed to enter the building. People waiting for passengers will have to remain outside the building, a staff member at the facility told the Cyprus Mail.
Extensive signage and floor markings to advise passengers of social distancing are in place, and plenty of hand sanitisers are also dotted around for the public to use.
Regular announcements to highlight that passengers and staff observe the measures, such as use of masks, keeping distances, and so on, are being made and frequent cleaning and disinfection of the airports are carried out in all areas with special cleaning products.