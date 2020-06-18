June 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Celebrating World Music Day virtually

By Eleni Philippou06

Many aspects of life may be returning to normal yet some activities and habits, like fitness classes and groceries delivery, remain online. In keeping with society’s latest digital habits and health regulations, Ayia Napa Municipality is preparinig an online celebration to honour World Music Day this June.

Keeping the entertainment online the municipality will have the sunset at the Ayia Napa Promenade as its backdrop. On June 21, World Music Day, the municipality in collaboration with Politia FM is organising a concert featuring young Cypriot musicians Giannis Margari, Emily Charalambous, Giorgios Mitsio, Michalis Tsergkezos, Giannos Moditis and Andrea Zamba.

From 7pm to 9 pm, the six musicians will perform and their concert will be streamed live on the social media channels of the Ayia Napa Municipality, Politia FM and the Facebook page of Cyprus Media and Make Music Nicosia.

The celebration of World Music Day was established in 1982 in France on the initiative of the then Minister of Culture Jacques Lang and has since established itself as a major cultural event. In 1985, on the initiative of Melina Mercouri, it was held for the first time outside France, in Athens as the 1st Cultural Capital of Europe and then the celebration of music spread to about 1,000 cities and 120 countries.

This year, Ayia Napa Municipality is taking it to the coastline and bringing it online in hopes that more people around the island can tune in and enjoy the music. Those who will find themselves on location at the Promenade can listen to the musicians play though assuring that social distancing measures are kept. Whether you join online or physically, you can be part of the world’s largest celebration of music, taking place in 125 countries!

 

World Music Day Celebrations

Concert by 6 Cypriot young musicians streamed online on the social media channels of the Ayia Napa Municipality, Politia FM and the Facebook page of Cyprus Media and Make Music Nicosia. June 21. 7pm -9pm. Free



Related posts

Thoc takes Our Town on tour

Eleni Philippou

Minister urges people to view historic Cyprus artworks

Staff Reporter

Online dance marathon at Rialto

Eleni Philippou

Italian and Cypriot films open Rialto’s Summer Cinema

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus takes part in international film to honour James Joyce

Staff Reporter

Space Force: a lukewarm leap for mankind

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign