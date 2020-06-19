June 19, 2020

Coronavirus: Nicosia municipal swimming pool to remain closed this summer

The Municipal Swimming pool will remain closed for the public this summer, it was announced on Friday.

Under normal circumstances the pool would now be open, until September.

The municipality said in an announcement the decision was taken after an evaluation of the protocols put forth by the ministry of health against the spread of coronavirus.

It said with regard to public swimming pools it is difficult to maintain and impose the rules on the guests.

The Nicosia Olympic swimming pool will continue to operate normally to serve athletes.

 



