June 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM flies to Tel Aviv on Tuesday for talks with Israeli counterpart

By Source: Cyprus News Agency042
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will fly to Tel Aviv on Tuesday for talks with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that Christodoulides and Ashkenazi had a telephone conversation and the Cypriot minister responded positively to an invitation extended by his Israeli counterpart to meet to discuss bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel and developments in the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Due to coronavirus measures the meeting will take place at Ben Gurion airport, to which Christodoulides will fly on Tuesday. After the meeting he will return to Cyprus.

President Nicos Anastasiades was due to pay a visit to Israel on the same day accompanied by various ministers but he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a telephone conversation on Thursday to postpone the visit, in view of developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and to reschedule it.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

