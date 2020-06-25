June 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has second-highest number of non-nationals

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cyprus is the EU member state with the second highest share of non-nationals, Eurostat data published on Thursday show.

The EU country with the highest share is Luxembourg, at 47 per cent of its total population, followed by Cyprus with 18 per cent and Malta with 17 per cent.

A high proportion of foreign citizens (10 per cent or more of the resident population) was also recorded in Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Ireland, Belgium, Germany and Spain.

Non-nationals represented less than 1 per cent of the population in Poland and Romania.

On January 1, 2019, 21.8 million citizens of a non-member country lived in one of the 27 EU member states, representing almost 5 per cent of the EU population.

In most of the countries, the majority of non-nationals were citizens of non-EU countries.



Related posts

Five remanded for possessing fake money

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ship finance holds steady amidst shrinking market

Andrew Rosenbaum

Ayia Napa revisited: all quiet in normally bustling resort

Alix Norman

Arrest after fire on three fronts in Paphos district

Annette Chrysostomou

EU’s Borrell due in Nicosia to discuss Turkish provocations in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Second man arrested in connection with Sunday murder in old Nicosia

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign