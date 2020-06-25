Former presidential adviser says his phone and computer have been bugged for three years

Former presidential advisor Makarios Droushiotis has publicly claimed that someone had been keeping tabs on him for the past three years by bugging his phone and computer but stopped short of naming the culprits.

Droushiotis’ made the claim two days ago on Twitter but since then no one from any authority had contacted him, he said.

“I am informing my friends that I am the victim of an unprecedented violation of my private life,” he said. “My telephone calls, messages, and movement have been monitored for three years.”

Droushiotis said his phone and computer had been hacked, with the culprits monitoring everything.

“The signs show that the intervention was from Cyprus,” he said.

Droushiotis worked at the presidential palace from the start of President Nicos Anastasiades’ first term in 2013. He resigned at the end of November 2014 to join then EU Commissioner Christos Stylianides’ team in Brussels.

During his time at the palace, he was mostly assigned duties of researching and preparing memos.

Speaking on Politis radio on Thursday, Droushiotis said he found out about the surveillance a year but chose not to say anything until now.

“It has been going on for three years; from July 2017 until recently,” he said.

He said “safety reasons” had compelled him to go public right now.

Droushiotis said those monitoring him had left traces behind and although he knew why it was happening, he declined giving details.

“Because I going to report the case to police I prefer not to elaborate,” he said. He stressed however, that he was fully aware of the seriousness of his claim.

“I know I can substantiate it. I know I can support my position and I wouldn’t do this without reason.”

He said he wrote two letters to the president about the affair – one a year ago and one later on.

The president responded to the first letter saying he will get back to him. He never did. Neither did he respond to the second letter, according to Droushiotis.

At the moment, he was preparing a file with all the evidence he was planning on submitting to police but he could not tell exactly when.





