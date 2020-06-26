June 26, 2020

Woman in north sentenced to life for killing son age 7

A woman who stabbed her seven-year-old son to death in the north last month was sentenced on Friday to life in prison.

The tragic case at the time shocked society after it emerged Bilge Lord had stabbed her son after seeing a social media post from her separated husband that enraged her.

She stabbed the boy on the night of May 26 as he slept. When she realised the next morning he had not died, she stabbed him again. The boy was found with a total of 19 stab wounds in his chest and stomach.

Lord then tried to kill herself.

Her parents, after repeatedly calling her without getting through to her went to the home to see Lord holding her son. The shock caused her father to have a heart attack. He died at the hospital in northern Nicosia.

During Friday’s court session, the decision for life sentence was taken with majority. The crime was considered pre-meditated.

Lord changed lawyer two times and underwent psychological examinations.



