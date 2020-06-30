Events that let you get back to nature

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Always fancied the cowboy life? Elveko Horseriding Adventures is offering riders the chance to enjoy life under the open skies with an overnight adventure and an exploration of the wilder parts of the island.

“This is real back to nature stuff,” says Darina Savchenko, who works at the stables. “Our horseriding camp offers that feeling of being alive once more, of living life to the full.”

Taking place each month (the next ride begins on July 4), the horseback adventure is a well-planned overnight jaunt – led by Elveko owner and expert horseman Constantios Tryfonos – with a cookout, camping, exploration, and yoga all thrown in for good measure.

“We set off from the stables in Ayios Trimithias, ride through the fields for a couple of hours, enjoying the wind in our hair and the wildlife all around us,” says Darina. “We often spot foxes and hedgehogs and eagles on our rides, it’s very much a celebration of the great outdoors.

“Once we reach the eucalyptus forest outside Deftera, we unpack, unsaddle and take care of the horses, then prepare our tents, light the campfire, and settle down for a meal.” Souvlaki, halloumi and salad are usually the order of the day, as riders get to know each other.

In the morning, it’s yoga with the horses for those who wish, followed by breakfast for humans and equines, and a quick ride through the forest towards the local dam and nearest village. “Then it’s lunch and a rest before we saddle up and head back to the stables.”

Both accomplished riders and total beginners are welcome, though “if you’re new to riding, we do ask that you come to the stables beforehand so we can give you a couple of lessons on how to sit on and control your horse,” says Darina. “All we ask is that you bring your own camping gear; we’ll send you a list of what you need as soon as you book.”

Spaces are, of course, limited so if you’re suffering from corona cabin fever hurry up and book your wild ride under the open skies!

For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Elveko – Horse Riding Adventures’ or call 99 671716

THE GREEN LIGHT

Celebrating nature a little closer to home, this inspired event is perfect for plant lovers. Called the Plant Exchange, it’s the brainchild of Philip Papageorgiou, who’s so passionate about plants he’s come up with a very novel idea!

Taking place in Acropolis Park on July 4 from 11am to 2pm, the Plant Exchange is a sort of swap-meet for fans of flora: “Everyone brings a plant, and leaves with another,” Philip smiles. “The whole idea being that you show up with, say, an aloe vera under one arm and a tomato plant under another, and leave with a couple of succulents and a fern – anything that takes your fancy really; there’s absolutely no cost involved, and everyone goes home happy!

“My wife and I live in a flat in Nicosia,” he explains, “and we’ve been missing nature a lot during the corona lockdown. Fortunately, our house is filled with greenery – our balcony, bathroom, and even bedroom are packed with plants! – and that’s made us feel more connected to the natural world. And now,” he continues, “that the restrictions have lifted, we want to share our love of plants with like-minded people.”

Planned as “a very accessible event, in which we hope to see people making friends over plants,” the Plant Exchange is a celebration of nature in the city: the flora that’s connected us to the outside world at a time when we couldn’t get into the wilds.

Philip himself has already exchanged a couple of his aloe veras for a tomato plant or two, and benefited from the original owners’ knowledge. And now, he’s looking to extend the idea. “Who knows what may happen in a month or two?” he asks. “So wouldn’t it be nice to know that, whatever happens with Covid-19, you have a little bit of nature in your own home?”

For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Cyprus Plant Exchange’





