Feature documentary on Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis

A special premiere screening for Greece and Cyprus is taking place next week of the intimate verité documentary Olympia. Featuring the Academy award-winning Greek-American actress, the documentary tells a poignant story of a woman finding her own voice on her own terms.
On July 10 on Facebook (8pm), audiences in Greece and Cyprus will have the opportunity to catch the documentary, which also features interviews with Whoopi Goldberg, Laura Linney, Diane Ladd, Lynn Cohen, Lainie Kazan, Austin Pendleton, Ed Asner, Armistead Maupin and Michael Dukakis.
Rebelling against her old world panty-sniffing suspicious Greek mother to assert her strong sexual drive, fighting the feeling she was “too ethnic” amid the Boston Brahmin at BU, and starting her own theatre company in New Jersey instead of waiting for the phone to ring Olympia Dukakis models how to live life with blazing courage.
Throughout an engrossing story that seamlessly blends past and present, she opens her heart and exposes her truest self to Harry Mavromichalis’ unobtrusive camera. The raw honesty with which Olympia leads viewers into the core of herself is what makes this film luminary. As fellow actors with whom she has shared the limelight Laura Linney, Diane Ladd and Austin Pendleton all testify, Olympia is “totally open and crazy,” which is what turns out to be the marker of her absolute sanity.
Exhibiting both candour and vulnerability, Olympia shares what it’s like to deal with age, grief and sexuality while opening up about her past struggles with depression, suicide and drug addiction. This intimate portrait of a working-class professional, an actor of intuitive power and a woman beloved around the world culminates on the steps of the Dukakis’ humble ancestral home in Lesbos, Greece. Through her brutal honesty and sincerity, Olympia compels spectators to confront their own shortcomings and differences by letting go, and moving forward with defiant conviction, which leaves viewers with a cathartic feeling that they too can become an “octogenarian motherfucker.”
Olympia
Documentary screening. July 10. 8pm. https://www.facebook.com/olympiathefilm/