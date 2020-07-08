July 8, 2020

New PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream with stevia and no added sugar

Having been our favourite ice cream brand since 1965, PAPAFiLiPOU is proud to introduce the new No Sugar Added Vanilla Fat Free Ice Cream with Chocolate Swirls and Stevia, offering a new experience to tickle your taste buds with just 66 calories and 1.9g of fat per 100ml cup.

In 2014, PAPAFiLiPOU ice cream, faithful to its commitment to creating new innovative products, was the first to launch stevia ice creams – a product met with the utmost success.

Since then, the brand has become notorious as the leading ice cream industry in Cyprus to produce stevia ice cream and its awarded ice cream has become everyone’s guilt-free “little secret”, especially for those who follow a balanced diet!

At the same time, last month, two PAPAFiLiPOU ice creams from the stevia range received the International Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute, putting Cyprus on the global map in the ice cream industry.

Having been our favourite ice cream brand since 1965, PAPAFiLiPOU is proud to introduce the new No Sugar Added Vanilla Fat-Free Ice Cream with Chocolate Swirls and Stevia, offering a new experience to tickle your taste buds with just 66 calories and 1.9g of fat per 100ml cup. The eco-friendly multi-pack consisting of four 100ml cups has the least total number of calories and fat on the market in the category of sugar-free ice creams in multi-packs.

Proudly made in Cyprus, with fresh Cypriot skimmed milk and organic stevia, with no sugar added, gluten free, gelatine free, rich in fibre and very low in calories and fat, this ice cream comes with the quality assurance of PAPAFiLiPOU.

What are you waiting for? Take a refreshing summery dive into this mouth-watering ice cream, now available in eco-friendly packaging in all supermarkets.



