Flying Away Festival 2020 calls for artists to participate

The annual Flying Away festival will be taking place in September as originally planned.
Aiming to be the biggest celebration of art and music on the island, Flying Away will return for its 14th edition at its usual location, Orpheas Stadium in Nicosia. In previous years the number of participating artists extended to 100 and audiences throughout the weekend steadily grew. This year, given the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in due to the pandemic, the festival will operate with some alterations yet promises to be the fun, creative space it is that brings the public closer to local artists.
“In such difficult times,” commented the organisers, “our perseverance and passion for inspiration and creation give us the strength we need to organise another festival that was loved by thousands of people and that actively supported, supports and will continue to support artists of all kinds, proving that art and music can change the world.”
As such September 4, 5 and 6 are the dates set for the next Flying Away Festival. One of the main jobs of the organisers right now, besides figuring out the safest way to carry out the event, is to gather the artists who will be part of the 2020 festival. An open call for artists has been launched inviting all those interested in taking part to sign up as soon as possible since the festival can only host a limited number.
As usual, all forms and genres of art are welcome from graphic design and fashion to sculptures, performances, video art or anything in between. “We welcome unique shops that feel like they fit the festival’s profile and new entries that haven’t participated before in the previous festivals.”
Those interested to participate, are requested to email [email protected]flyingawayfestival.com with their full name, contact number, a sample of their work (digital), a short bio and their social media pages. All applicants must submit their participation by July 31.
For those simply attending, a note in your calendar is all that’s needed to do and perhaps a follow of the festival Facebook page to stay up to date with its news.
Flying Away Festival
Arts & Music Festival. September 4-6. Orpheas Stadium, Nicosia. Open call for artists to participate. Deadline: July 31. Email [email protected]