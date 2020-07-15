July 15, 2020

Turkey issues new notice for gas exploration inside Cypriot EEZ

By Andria Kades00
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

Turkey on Wednesday issued a new maritime notice for exploration inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, starting on July 18.

It covers the area southwest of the island for the period between July 18 – August 20..

The new Navtex followed one that expired on June 18. It covered the area that includes blocks 6 and 7 of Cyprus’ EEZ, which have been licenced to Eni and Total.

This makes it the seventh time this year that Turkey attempts to drill within the Cypriot EEZ.

Part of block 7 lies in what Ankara claims was its own EEZ.

Earlier this month, President Nicos Anastasiades said the EU must be decisive over Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean and expressed his belief that the EU would take initiatives forcing Turkey to modify its stance.

In May, EU foreign ministers called on Ankara to show restraint and condemned the fact that Turkey has not heeded EU calls to cease their activities and respect Cyprus’ sovereign rights in accordance with international law.



