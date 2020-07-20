July 20, 2020

‘Ugly sandals’ are summer’s coolest footwear trend

model wearing Dune Loren T Black Buckle Slider Sandals, £85 (€115), available from Dune (clothing, model's own). PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

If your idea of hell is tottering around in a pair of strappy stilettos that pinch and rub in all the wrong places, we’ve got some good news.

This summer, tastemakers have decreed that the only sandals you should be seen in are the kind that sacrifice style in favour of comfort, so you can wave goodbye to blisters and sore soles.

Taking over from ‘dad trainers’ – the oversized sports shoes that were the surprise hit of 2019 – it’s all about ‘ugly sandals’ now.

Dorothy Perkins Nude ‘Fandango’ Sports Sandals, £19.60 (€21.42), available from Dorothy Perkins. PA Photo/Handout.

Designer brands like Chanel and Prada have been inspired by trekking and climbing gear (as well as that most divisive item of footwear, Birkenstocks), and creating sporty sandals that fashion-forward celebs have been snapping up.

How ugly are we talking? For starters, they’ve got to have a seriously chunky sole, preferably a ‘flatform’ an inch thick. Add to that thick straps with big buckles or canvas velcro fastenings, and you’ve got the picture.

Obviously, there’s a certain amount of irony gone into creating these designs, but at the same time, we can totally see the appeal.

Marks and Spencer Collection Leather Strappy Open Toe Sandals, £36 (€52), available from Marks and Spencer. PA Photo/Handout.

Especially this year when the coronavirus pandemic has meant our social lives have been curtailed; comfy sandals are what we’re yearning for now.

The beauty (ironically) of the ugly sandals trend is that this season’s offerings, with their metallic details and neutral hues, are just stylish enough that you can cry, ‘It’s fashion, darling,’ and no one can argue, while you get to enjoy unrivalled comfort. What’s not to love?

 



