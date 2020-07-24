PrimeTel and Cablenet announce new sports packages

Telecommunications and subscription TV companies PrimeTel and Cablenet have come out with their revised sports packages following the unification and cross-platform availability of broadcast rights amongst themselves and rival Cytavision.
Cytavision itself announced its new range of sports broadcasting packages last week, with their chief executive officer Andreas Neocleousa saying that “the new sports packages have been created to fully satisfy football fans, since they aim to appease the audience’s demands for the unification of all football rights under one platform.”
Cytavision’s sports packages essentially break down to three broad options: all Cypriot competitions, all European and other international Competitions, and a combination of the two aforementioned options. For full details, please visit: https://cyprus-mail.com/2020/07/17/cytavision-unveils-new-sports-tv-packages-2/
Cablenet, meanwhile, has rolled out a similar scheme, with a Cypriot sports package, an international sports package, and a combination of the two. The differences lie in the pricing and the other services Cablenet bundles along with the broadcasting rights, such as broadband internet and telephony.
For a detailed breakdown of Cablenet’s packages, please visit: https://cyprus-mail.com/2020/07/24/cablenet-announces-new-sports-packages/
PrimeTel, on the other hand, as the Cyprus Mail reported last week, has announced its revised sports packages along with other updated products and services. This includes faster internet and discounts on various products.
PrimeTel customers can start with the basic package which starts at 34.90 euros. This includes an internet connection, the base cable television package, all Cypriot football competitions, as well as all Cypriot clubs’ European qualifiers.
The Premium Sports Pack comes with an internet connection, 60 local and international channels, all Cypriot competitions and European qualifiers, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. This package comes at 39.90 euros per month.
The Premium Extra Sports Pack costs 44.90 euros per month and comes with 65 local and international channels, an internet connection, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and all of the aforementioned European leagues’ cup competitions.
The Full Pack comes at 49.90 euros per month. It combines all of the above and adds 10 extra channels, all Novasports and Novacinema channels, and upgraded content for all pre-existing subscribers.