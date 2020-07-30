Man accused of abusing domestic worker going on trial in September

The Nicosia District Court on Thursday set a trial date for a 68-year-old man suspected of abusing his 31-year-old domestic worker for September 28.

The man, who can be heard in videos apparently physically assaulting his Filipina domestic worker, appeared in court where he was released on bail under certain conditions until the start of his trial.

Earlier, the Head of the Domestic Workers Association Louis Koutrokkides said the abused domestic worker was afraid to file a complaint with authorities against her 68-year-old boss as he was a former police officer.

Commenting on the videos appearing to show the man abusing the woman, Koutroukkides said: “She was afraid to file a complaint to police, as she believed she would not be heard.”

In the stomach-churning videos, which are patchy on visuals, a man can be heard apparently physically assaulting a sobbing woman.

Her response hinted that violence was a recurring trope as she responds saying “if you don’t want me here, I can leave but don’t beat me every day.”

Koutroukkides said the woman filed the complaint with the association in May but returned to her employer. He added the employer called him while the woman was at Koutroukkides’ home and threatened him that he would file a complaint with police.

On Wednesday night, the woman stayed with Koutroukkides and she will go to stay with another woman later.

Speaking to daily Politis, the domestic worker in the video said: “Even now I am still afraid.”

She said she had been working there more than a year, and the abuse has been going on for the best part of the past 12 months.

Koutroukkides said both he and the woman gave statements to Limassol police on Wednesday. He thanked the officers for the help.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that the video came to their attention on Tuesday night and they immediately took action to search for the woman, who was found, and made a statement on Wednesday. The 68-year-old was arrested later in the day.

Commenting on the omissions on the part of the authorities that occurred in the case of serial killer Nicos Metaxas – convicted for murdering five women and two children who had been reported missing– Koutroukkides said some things had changed within the police.

Metaxas was sentenced in June 2019 to five consecutive life sentences for the premeditated murder of five women, and two concurrent life sentences for the murder of the two girls aged 6 and 8, the daughters of two of the women.

