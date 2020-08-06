August 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Plane carrying Cypriots from Beirut expected Thursday

By Peter Michael070
A view shows damaged buildings following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area

Some 70 Cypriots will be flown in from Lebanon on Thursday evening after losing their homes and businesses in a deadly blast that killed hundreds and destroyed a large part of Beirut on Tuesday.

The flight is scheduled to leave Cyprus at 7pm with medical supplies for Lebanon and return at approximately 8:30pm with the Cypriots who were permanent residents in the stricken neigbouring country.

According to Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, due to coronavirus protocols and since Lebanon is a category C country, people on the flight will be tested and then taken to hotel for a 14-day quarantine if it is necessary.

Speaking to CyBC’s morning radio broadcast, Christodoulides added a second flight would be arranged if there are more Cypriots in Beirut wishing to return.

Commenting further later in the day, foreign ministry permanent secretary, Cornelios Corneliou, said Cyprus is also planning on sending a volunteer medical team as well.

“It is moving to see the interest shown by private entities, businesspeople and others to help the Lebanese people one way or another,” he said.

Of the damage to the building housing the Cypriot embassy and the ambassador’s residence, he said they were extensive.

Cyprus has so far dispatched two helicopters with rescue crews and dogs to Beirut.

Specifically, five firefighters and eight specially trained policemen with rescue dogs were sent to help look for survivors in the rubble of the blast.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Reproduction number between 1.6 and 2, experts say

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Limassol citizens’ bureau shuts after employee tests positive for coronavirus

George Psyllides

Have you seen this boy?

Staff Reporter

Collection points established for Lebanon aid

Peter Michael

Russian owner of ship full of ammonium nitrate not a Cypriot passport holder (updated)

Evie Andreou

Experts model air mass after Beirut blast, Cyprus not affected

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign