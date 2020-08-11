August 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Poland and Portugal move to category B

By Peter Michael00

As of Friday, August 14 Poland and Portugal will be placed in Cyprus’ category B list of countries, the health ministry announced.

Poland has been downgraded from category A, while Portugal received an upgrade from category C.

Passengers arriving from category B need to present a negative coronavirus PCR test no more than 72 hours old.



