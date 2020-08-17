August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road improvement works delayed over protests

By Andria Kades00
A previous protest

Roadworks slated to have started on Monday on a contested Limassol street were postponed over threats of protests by nearby residents and business owners.

Instead of starting the creation of a traffic island on Nicos and Despina Pattichi street as planned, a decision was taken late on Sunday evening to postpone the works after business people in the area threatened to begin protests at 7:30am and destroy whatever was being built in a matter of minutes.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the transport minister will meet with the protestors on Wednesday morning.

The public works department said that although they were ready to begin on schedule, they received orders to wait a few days, in light of the dialogue with the protestors, CNA said.

Business owners of the area argue that the traffic island will negatively affect their business and lead to their financial destruction though the transport minister countered that the street is unsafe without the traffic island and 700 road accidents have taken place there.

Protestors were given a chance to submit their own alternative proposal and though it was rejected, some of their suggestions were taken on board, for instance, more parking spots than were initially planned.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Cyprus included on Israel’s ‘green list’, no need for quarantine

Staff Reporter

Lara hailed as one of Europe’s top secluded beaches

Staff Reporter

Morphou mayor hands over resolution calling for Cyprus solution

Andria Kades

New type of ID cards now being issued

Annette Chrysostomou

Driver arrested after refusing to stop, yelling at police

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Bar and nightclub owners hit back at 1am closure suggestion

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign