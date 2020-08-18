August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nighttime car ban on forest roads extended

By Peter Michael00

The nighttime ban on cars on forest roads was extended on Tuesday until Saturday, the forestry department said.

According to announcement from the department, cars will not be allowed on the roads from 9pm until 4am.

The forestry department said the decision was made to protect the forests from potential fires.

The initial ban was put in place from Sunday August 9 until Monday.



