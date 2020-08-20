August 20, 2020

Armenia totally open for tourism — shortened quarantines

By Andrew Rosenbaum014
Armenia has opened its borders to air passenger tourists from all nations, with no requirement for previous testing for COVID-19, and with shortened quarantines.

The country has been open to tourist arrivals at airports from August 12, according to a statement by the Tourism Committee of the Ministry for the Economy. Entry via land travel is not yet permitted. More than 15 airlines have direct flights from major cities to Yerevan, the country’s capital.

All air passengers arriving are subject to immediate health check-ups at the airports to detect travellers infected with the novel coronavirus. Afterwards, all arrivals are sent into self-isolation quarantine.

“While this may last as long as 14 days,  travellers have the possibility (if they choose to) to undergo at their own expense, a coronavirus PCR test,” the statement says. “During the isolation, PCR sampling should be performed exclusively by a laboratory specialist executed at the individual’s self-isolation location. Based on the results of the latter, in case they are negative, the person can come out of the self-isolation before the 14 days are completed,” the statement explains.

Visitors to the country are encouraged to have health insurance that covers the novel coronavirus, although it is not a legal requirement.

While travelling through the country, wearing masks at public spaces both indoors and outdoors is mandatory, the statement adds.

The Tourism Committee has stated that it hopes, with this policy, to attract a much larger number of tourists — the policy should be particularly attractive to couples where each person is from a different country, and is thus covered by different travel bans in most destinations.

Armenia may also profit from the fact that visas are either not required for most countries in Europe, North America or South America, or a visa can be arranged on arrival. Some countries in Africa and Asia must request visas before coming to Armenia, however.

 



