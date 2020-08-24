August 24, 2020

Coronavirus: 30 new cases, all from abroad (Updated)

By Peter Michael

Thirty new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Monday, all from people returning from abroad.

According to the ministry, the total number of cases now stands at 1,451.

The cases emerged from a total of 346 tests conducted on repatriated individuals and passengers.

The ministry said seventeen came from a flight that arrived from Mykonos, Greece on August 22, and most of them are connected to each other.

A further ten cases came from a flight that arrived from Amsterdam on August 23, and the remaining three are from a flight that arrived from London on the same day.

“Examinations of all the cases and contact tracing have already begun,” the ministry said.

The ministry added within the day they are set to move the Netherlands from Category B, which requires a negative PCR test on arrival, to category C, which bans entry to tourists from those countries.

Entry is only allowed to specific categories of citizens coming from those countries, and all people returning from a Category C country must remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

The ministry also suggested people returning from abroad retake a coronavirus test privately seven days after their return, even if they had done one before or on arrival.

People developing symptoms needs to contact their doctors and follow the medical professional’s directions.

The ministry said a further announcement will be made on testing and cases later in the day.



