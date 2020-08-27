Cyprus boasts first sustainable brand

EKoNest, the first sustainable brand in Cyprus, funds the projects of local environmental NGO to ‘make Cyprus green’, co-founder Eleni Kazelas told the Cyprus Mail.

From mermaid reusable straws, to shampoo bars, the EKoNest online store provides locals with its go-green starter kit with all the necessary alternatives to plastic products. Initially created in 2018 to provide the registration fee for the newly formed non-profit organisation Let’s Make Cyprus Green, the company aims to give back at least 25 per cent of its income to support environmental projects.

“We are currently working on installing Water Refill Stations across the island to encourage people to use reusable water bottles” said co-owner of EKoNest and chairwoman of Let’s Make Cyprus Green Eleni Kazelas.

Next month, the first station will be installed in Dasoudi area in Yermasoyia, Limassol. A parallel project is the installation of ballot bins for cigarette butts, expected to launch before the end of this year.

Another upcoming project includes campaigns against ‘greenwashing:’ the trend of large companies to adopt some small green initiatives to appear sustainable.

The rest of the profit, which is considerable for a local brand, will be reinvested in the company for the creation of new eco-friendly products. America-born Kazelas along with her husband Andrey Voloshin spend a lot of time choosing the materials and investing in high-quality components.

“There are many eco-brands that import products into Cyprus -and at good prices. But the consumer is unaware about the standards of ethics or quality” Kazelas said.

Not only must it look green, but it must be made green.

“We source all materials ourselves to ensure customers are getting quality products made ethically and responsibly, and our manufacturing partners and suppliers are regularly audited for ethical and environmental practices.”

The owners collaborate with manufacturing partners in the United States, Vietnam, and in Asia for bamboo products. The stock is stored in a warehouse in the country.

“The only products we make here are the reusable make-up remover pads made from bamboo fibre,” Kazelas pointed out.

Despite the additional expenses due to its high-standards, EKoNest returned about 85 per cent of the initial investment in the second year.

Part of its success is due to its two-year participation in ClimateKIC, Europe’s leading climate innovation initiative which supports entrepreneurs with solutions to help combat climate change and Cyprus-based ARIS, an accelerator founded by Deloitte and the Bank of Cyprus to help start-ups transform innovative ideas.

EKoNest products are sold widely in different retailers and cafes, but there is still a long way to go for the two nature enthusiasts. A large group of people fail to understand the use of such products and refuse to change their habits, Kazelas explained.

“I hope the brand helps to make sustainable products more mainstream in Cyprus and educate the public about the benefits of their use” she added.





