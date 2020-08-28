August 28, 2020

Cavo Maris hotel thanks guests for continued support

Cavo Maris Beach Hotel Copy
A beautiful view from the Cavo Maris Beach Hotel in Protaras

On behalf of the management team and the staff of Cavo Maris Beach Hotel in Protaras, we thank our former and current guests for your continued support and encouragement all these years, and especially in these difficult times.

From the first day that the authorities allowed us, on June 1, 2020, we did not hesitate to open our doors to our visitors and we will be in operation, as every year, until November 1, 2020.

We have received so many messages through social media, via email as well as letters, wishing us all well and assuring us that everyone will be back as soon as possible – in our favourite place in the sun.

We wish you all well and we would like to assure you that when the time is right for you, the Cavo Maris team will be happy to welcome you back to the friendly, relaxing and peaceful atmosphere of our hotel.

For your safety, and certainly for the rest of the season, we will continue to operate in a somewhat different way than before, which should come as no surprise and is something that everyone around the world must respect in these difficult times.

On our part, we have made a significant investment in time and cost to ensure that our entire team of staff has received comprehensive training, that special disinfection equipment is installed throughout the hotel and, most importantly, that all necessary measures such as those referred to in the Covid-19 safety protocol, as defined by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Cyprus, are strictly followed for the well-being and safety of both our visitors and staff.

Our usual commitment to your well-being and the enjoyment of your vacation is something that will remain stable, this year and for years to come.

Once again, thank you for your continued and unconditional support and we look forward to welcoming you back to our hotel.

Antonis Antoniou,

General Manager, Cavo Maris Hotel

Vyzakias 4, Paralimni 5297 Cyprus

TEL: +357 23 832 043

cavomaris.com



