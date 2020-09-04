September 4, 2020

Schools to stay closed until September 14 (Update 1)

By Peter Michael013
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou

The first day of school will be on September 14 instead of September 7, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announced at a press conference on Friday.

He said the decision was taken after meetings held with teachers’ unions, parents’ groups, and other education officials, where they discussed the extremely hot temperatures expected for the week ahead coupled with coronavirus protocols that includes mask-wearing.

“We are making this decision due to the high temperatures, the humidity, radiation, and dust levels in the atmosphere” he said.

Referring to the first day back, Prodromou said students will go to school at 9:30am, instead of 7:45am, and they will be given briefings from their teachers on the coronavirus protocols and an informational packet on the protocols will be given to the parents.

Secondary school students will also be assigned to their classes and be given their books.

Nursery school students will also be taken to schools at 9:30am, he added.

Asked about the possibility of students wearing face shields instead of masks, he said it was impossible for students to wear shields, but teachers would be able to under special circumstances.

Students in secondary school will be required to wear face masks in all indoor spaces of the school, as per prior decisions made on the matter.

