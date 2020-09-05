September 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man charged for aggressive behaviour after being asked to wear a mask

By Evie Andreou00

A 50-year-old man from a Nicosia village was arrested on Friday afternoon after attacking police officers at Larnaca airport for asking him to put on a mask.

The man according to police, was in the departures area of the airport without a mask on.

After officers asked him to put his mask on, he refused and started shouting. He allegedly attacked the officers, leading to his arrest.

He was charged for assault and causing unrest and was released. He is to present in court at a later stage.



Related posts

Finance Minister says Standard&Poor’s rating confirms rational management of economy

Source: Cyprus News Agency

It’s time to burlesque

Eleni Philippou

Police searching for man after money extorted

Evie Andreou

Orange weather warning issued for Saturday

Evie Andreou

Cyprus sends more aid to Lebanon than much larger countries

Katy Turner

46 degrees Celsius in Nicosia (video)

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign