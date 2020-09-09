September 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Six premises, 16 individuals booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01
Police booked 22 individuals and premises for violating measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, 548 checks were done, and 16 individuals and six premises booked.

Five of the premises are located in Nicosia and one is in Paphos.

Of the individuals, three were booked in Nicosia, three in Limassol, and the others in Larnaca, Paphos and the Famagusta district.

In the ports, 91 inspections were carried out but nobody was fined.



