September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Sunnyseeker Hotels announces management agreement

By Press Release
Sunnyseeker Hotels is pleased to announce the signing of a Management Agreement with EOE Tourist Enterprise Ltd who is the Owner Company of the ELIAS BEACH HOTEL in Limassol.

The Agreement signed grants Sunnyseeker Hotels full management of the Hotel and this Agreement is valid for five years with the right for extension of another five years. The Agreement will commence on the 1st of January 2022.

The RADISSON BLU HOTEL LARNACA, RADISSON BEACH RESORT LARNACA, HOTEL INDIGO LARNACA, THE BLUE IVY HOTEL AND SUITES, THE QUALITY LODGE BY BEST WESTERN PREMIER COLLECTION, MIKES KANARIUM CITY HOTEL and QCC RESIDENCE are also members of Sunnyseeker Hotels.

We wish to thank the Owner Company EOE TOURIST ENTERPRISE LTD and its Directors for the confidence and trust they have shown in our Company.

With the completion of the above mentioned Agreement, Sunnyseeker Hotels furthers its expansion to the city of Limassol which is a very important and high-quality destination area of the Cyprus Tourism Industry.



