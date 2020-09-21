September 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Commissioner for Volunteerism calls for kindness during pandemic

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Volunteer commissioner Yiannis Yiannakis

Commissioner for Volunteerism Yiannis Yiannaki has called on people in Cyprus to come together and remain united during the battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Yiannaki spoke on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, which is observed around the world on 21 September, as part as the UN’s effort to strengthen the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence.

“This year it has become clearer than ever that we cannot consider each other enemies,” Yiannaki said.

“Instead, we should all participate in the common fight against a tireless virus that threatens our health, our safety and our way of life.

“The pandemic has caused serious issues around the world, reminding us that things happening in other parts of the world could eventually affect us all.”

Yiannaki added that back in March the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on those countries that were at war at the time to set their weapons aside and focus on the fight against the unprecedented global enemy.

“In these difficult times of distancing, this year’s International Day of Peace is dedicated to dialogue, so I want to call on people to come together and share their thoughts on making the world a better place,” he said.

“Compassion, kindness and hope in the midst of the pandemic are the essential tools we need to use as a society.”



